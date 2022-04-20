DC visits Ramzan Bazaar in Model Bazaar, checks quality of items

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday visited Ramzan Bazaar in Model Bazaar Bahawalpur and checked the quality of items

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Wednesday visited Ramzan Bazaar in Model Bazaar Bahawalpur and checked the quality of items.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Secretary Market Committee, and other relevant staff were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner visited the stalls of flour, sugar, agriculture fair price shop, chicken, and other food items in Ramzan Bazaar and inspected the quality of food items.

A 10 kg bag of flour is being sold at the rate of Rs 450. Sugar, chicken, eggs, and 13 different food items have also been subsidized in Agriculture Fair Price Shops.

The deputy commissioner directed the officers and staff concerned to perform their responsibilities properly so that the consumers could get relief. He also reviewed the cleaning arrangements in Ramzan Bazaar.