DC visits Ramzan bazaar, inspects prices

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar has visited Faizan Madina Chowk Sasta Ramzan Bazaar and inspected the availability, quality and prices of daily use items on different stalls.

He said that three Ramzan bazaars were established in Faisalabad to provide relief to the masses by providing essential commodities on controlled rates.

He added that price control magistrate were also active in the field to take strict action against the profiteers so that people could be facilitated at maximum extent according to vision of the government.