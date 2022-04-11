DC visits Ramzan Bazaar, wheat procurement center in Yazman

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Yazman Tehsil and inspected the Ramzan Bazaar in Yazman city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Yazman Tehsil and inspected the Ramzan Bazaar in Yazman city.

Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas and other relevant staff were present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner visited the stalls of Flour, Sugar, Agriculture Fair price Shop, Chicken, and other food items in Ramzan Bazaar.

He asked the people about the quality and facilities provided in Ramzan Bazaar. He said that a bag of flour should be sold at the rate of Rs 450 per 10 kg.

Similarly, sugar, chicken, eggs, other food items, and 13 food items in Agriculture Fair Price Shop have been subsidized.

He directed the relevant officers and staff to perform their duties with honesty and dedication so that people could get relief.

He also inspected the medical camp at Ramzan Bazaar and also checked the stock of medicines. He asked the medical officers and para-medical staff should perform their duties properly.

The DC monitored the cleaning arrangements in Ramzan Bazaar. Later, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Wheat Procurement Center at Chak 51 DB Tehsil Yazman. He inspected the provision of gunny bags and other arrangements including wheat procurement. He directed the officers and staff of the food department to supply gunny bags and wheat procurement in a proper manner.