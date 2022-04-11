UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Ramzan Bazaar, Wheat Procurement Center In Yazman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 05:49 PM

DC visits Ramzan Bazaar, wheat procurement center in Yazman

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Yazman Tehsil and inspected the Ramzan Bazaar in Yazman city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Yazman Tehsil and inspected the Ramzan Bazaar in Yazman city.

Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas and other relevant staff were present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner visited the stalls of Flour, Sugar, Agriculture Fair price Shop, Chicken, and other food items in Ramzan Bazaar.

He asked the people about the quality and facilities provided in Ramzan Bazaar. He said that a bag of flour should be sold at the rate of Rs 450 per 10 kg.

Similarly, sugar, chicken, eggs, other food items, and 13 food items in Agriculture Fair Price Shop have been subsidized.

He directed the relevant officers and staff to perform their duties with honesty and dedication so that people could get relief.

He also inspected the medical camp at Ramzan Bazaar and also checked the stock of medicines. He asked the medical officers and para-medical staff should perform their duties properly.

The DC monitored the cleaning arrangements in Ramzan Bazaar. Later, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Wheat Procurement Center at Chak 51 DB Tehsil Yazman. He inspected the provision of gunny bags and other arrangements including wheat procurement. He directed the officers and staff of the food department to supply gunny bags and wheat procurement in a proper manner.

Related Topics

Agriculture Bahawalpur Price Yazman Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

China to firmly adhere to friendly policy towards ..

China to firmly adhere to friendly policy towards Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

13 minutes ago
 40 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

40 new Covid-19 cases reported in Punjab

13 minutes ago
 VIS assigns IBFR to BIPL Securities Ltd.

VIS assigns IBFR to BIPL Securities Ltd.

13 minutes ago
 Training played crucial role in success of NH&MP: ..

Training played crucial role in success of NH&MP: Inam Ghani

13 minutes ago
 Croatia Expels 18 Russian Diplomats, 6 Embassy Sta ..

Croatia Expels 18 Russian Diplomats, 6 Embassy Staff - Foreign Ministry

14 minutes ago
 MG Tsarina eagle released by East Continental Falc ..

MG Tsarina eagle released by East Continental Falconry

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.