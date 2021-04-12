UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Ramzan Bazaars

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:35 PM

DC visits Ramzan bazaars

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja on Monday visited Ramzan Bazaars at Shaheen Abad, Kali, Nowshera Road, Fatomand and Peoples Colony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja on Monday visited Ramzan Bazaars at Shaheen Abad, Kali, Nowshera Road, Fatomand and Peoples Colony.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ali Akbar Bhindar, Focal Person Ramzan Bazaar Sub-Registrar Rural Rao Sohail Akhtar, Assistant Commissioner City Kamran Hussain and incharges of bazaars were also present.

The DC checked prices and quality of daily use commodities, and directed shopkeepers to display price lists at stalls.

Related Topics

Road Price Nowshera

Recent Stories

Rights activist IA Rehman passes away

29 minutes ago

Vivo X60 Pro: The Smartphone Is a Complete Package ..

36 minutes ago

Former banker Lasso wins Ecuador presidency

6 minutes ago

PNCA to organize graduation ceremony for film prod ..

6 minutes ago

25 'Mobile Sastaa Bazaars' to provide edibles at d ..

6 minutes ago

Dr. Mazari condoles demise of I.A.Rehman

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.