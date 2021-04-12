DC visits Ramzan bazaars

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja on Monday visited Ramzan Bazaars at Shaheen Abad, Kali, Nowshera Road, Fatomand and Peoples Colony

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Sohail Khawaja on Monday visited Ramzan Bazaars at Shaheen Abad, Kali, Nowshera Road, Fatomand and Peoples Colony.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Ali Akbar Bhindar, Focal Person Ramzan Bazaar Sub-Registrar Rural Rao Sohail Akhtar, Assistant Commissioner City Kamran Hussain and incharges of bazaars were also present.

The DC checked prices and quality of daily use commodities, and directed shopkeepers to display price lists at stalls.