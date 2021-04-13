DC visits Ramzan Bazaars

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial paid a surprise visit to Ramzan Bazaars set up in Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial paid a surprise visit to Ramzan Bazaars set up in Bahawalpur today. He visited various stalls and checked the quality of items being sold in the bazaars. He also talked to the visiting consumers and asked them about the quality of the items.

He told that sugar was being sold at Rs 65 per kilograms at the Ramzan bazaars.

He also visited the agriculture fair price shop where fruits and vegetables were sold at 25 percent less price as compared to the market. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema and staff of the Market Committee were also present at the occasion.