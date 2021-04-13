UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Ramzan Bazaars

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:58 PM

DC visits Ramzan Bazaars

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial paid a surprise visit to Ramzan Bazaars set up in Bahawalpur today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzafar Khan Sial paid a surprise visit to Ramzan Bazaars set up in Bahawalpur today. He visited various stalls and checked the quality of items being sold in the bazaars. He also talked to the visiting consumers and asked them about the quality of the items.

He told that sugar was being sold at Rs 65 per kilograms at the Ramzan bazaars.

He also visited the agriculture fair price shop where fruits and vegetables were sold at 25 percent less price as compared to the market. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema and staff of the Market Committee were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Agriculture Visit Bahawalpur Price Market

Recent Stories

MD &amp; CEO inaugurates DEWA Subsidiary Governanc ..

23 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Boosts Aid to Mexico Amid Surge ..

8 minutes ago

Commissioner asks sub-ordinates to improve all ind ..

8 minutes ago

Traffic awareness campaign in progress to discoura ..

8 minutes ago

Another rain spell start from tomorrow: Spokesman ..

8 minutes ago

Ramazan gives us message to establish links with A ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.