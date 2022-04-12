DC visits Ramzan Bazaars in Ahmadpur East, Uch Sharif, Mubarakpur

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday visited Tehsil Ahmadpur East and inspected Ramzan bazaars at Mubarakpur, Ahmadpur East, and Uch Sharif

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday visited Tehsil Ahmadpur East and inspected Ramzan bazaars at Mubarakpur, Ahmadpur East, and Uch Sharif.

He visited the stalls of food items, flour, sugar, ghee, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in the Ramzan Bazaar where he reviewed the quality of food items.

He said that food items should be sold at fixed rates. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Raja Muhammad Qasim Janjua, officers and staff of the Market Committee.

The Deputy Commissioner met with the customers who visited the Ramzan bazaars. Similarly, sugar, chicken, and other food items have been subsidized.

Vegetables, fruits, and other food items are being sold at subsidized rates at Agriculture Fair Price Shop. He said that relief should be provided to the consumers.

The deputy commissioner also inspected the cleaning arrangements in the Ramzan bazaars. Later, Deputy Commissioner went to the wheat procurement center in Uch Sharif to inspect the wheat procurement matters. Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East accompanied him.

The deputy commissioner inquired from DFC about wheat procurement and supply of gunny bags and completion of wheat procurement targets. He reviewed the facilities provided to the farmers. He directed that all the matters related to wheat procurement should be done properly.