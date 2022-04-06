UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Ramzan Bazaars In Melewali Gali, Khairpur, Hasilpur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 09:13 PM

DC visits Ramzan Bazaars in Melewali Gali, Khairpur, Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia visited Ramzan Bazaars at Melawali Gali Bahawalpur, Tehsil Khairpur Tamiwali, Hasilpur City and Chunawala on Wednesday to inspect the facilities being provided there.

Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamiwali Rana Shoaib, Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Majid Bin Ahmed, and other relevant officials were also present.

Deputy Commissioner inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in Ramzan Bazaar.

He said that food items have been subsidized at fixed rates by the government in Ramadan bazaars and instructed for strict compliance.

He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

He said that a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold at Rs. 450. The government has given a subsidy of Rs 125 for 10 kg of flour. He further said that subsidy is being given at the rate of Rs. 12 per kg on chicken and Rs. 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramzan Bazaar.

He said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidized in the Agriculture Fair Price Shop to provide relief to the people. He said that the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramzan Bazaars.

He directed the in-charges of Ramzan Bazaars and other staff members to perform their duties properly.

