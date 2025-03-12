Open Menu

DC Visits Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM

DC visits Ramzan Sahulat bazaar

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir on Wednesday visited the 'Ramzan Sahulat bazaar' to inspect the availability,quality and prices of essential commodities and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public.

During the visit, she thoroughly examined stalls of vegetables, fruits, and poultry to ensure relief the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.

Lubna Nazir reassured citizens that all the consumable items were being provided at subsidized rates and no shortage of chicken, mutton, or beef was observed.She added that a dedicated sugar sale point was also setup to facilitate citizens.

DC reaffirmed the government's commitment to controlling inflation, stating that price Control Magistrates along with Assistant Commissioner were conducting regular inspections to ensure compliance with government fixed rates, and strict action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders.

Recent Stories

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

31 minutes ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

55 minutes ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

12 hours ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

13 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan