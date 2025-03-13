DC Visits Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem on Wednesday visited the ‘Ramzan Sahulat bazaar’ to inspect the availability, quality and prices of essential commodities and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public.
During the visit, he thoroughly examined stalls of vegetables, fruits, and poultry to ensure relief the public.
Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Waseem reassured citizens that all the consumable items were being provided at subsidized rates and no shortage of chicken, mutton, or beef was observed.
He added that a dedicated sugar sale point was also setup to facilitate citizens.
The DC reaffirmed the government’s commitment to controlling inflation, stating that price Control Magistrates along with Assistant Commissioner were conducting regular inspections to ensure compliance with government fixed rates, and strict action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders.
