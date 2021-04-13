UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Ramzan Sasta Bazaar, Checks Quality Of Goods

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

DC visits Ramzan Sasta Bazaar, checks quality of goods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday paid a visit to Ramzan Bazaar set up at Allama Iqbal Park to check the quality and quantity of goods.

The DC said an effective mechanism has been put in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said the strict action would be taken against shopkeepers and retailers who would not follow the government's directives and would resort to exploitative means such as hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.

He directed all his subordinates to ensure provision of essential supplies for the general public at government approved rates.

He said the control room has been set up to register complaints against the individuals swindling consumers in the name of artificially created price hike. He urged the shopkeepers to display the lists in front of their shops.

He made it clear that fruits, vegetables and other commodities would be monitored particularly in Ramzan and the vendors would be dealt iron hands who were involved in creating artificial shortage.

Related Topics

Shortage Visit Price All Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid orders payment of AED14 millio ..

11 minutes ago

Govt decides strict action against those creating ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah announces new guidelines for travellers

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Finance Department links &#039;Tahseel&#03 ..

41 minutes ago

Govt decides to take strict action against those b ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.