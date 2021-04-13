DC visits Ramzan Sasta Bazaar, checks quality of goods

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday paid a visit to Ramzan Bazaar set up at Allama Iqbal Park to check the quality and quantity of goods.

The DC said an effective mechanism has been put in place to monitor the prices of essential commodities in order to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramzan.

He said the strict action would be taken against shopkeepers and retailers who would not follow the government's directives and would resort to exploitative means such as hoarding, profiteering and the adulteration.

He directed all his subordinates to ensure provision of essential supplies for the general public at government approved rates.

He said the control room has been set up to register complaints against the individuals swindling consumers in the name of artificially created price hike. He urged the shopkeepers to display the lists in front of their shops.

He made it clear that fruits, vegetables and other commodities would be monitored particularly in Ramzan and the vendors would be dealt iron hands who were involved in creating artificial shortage.