DC Visits Ramzan Stalls

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inspected Ramzan relief stalls set up in the model market.

He reviewed the sale of food items at fixed prices and the supply chain at the Ramzan relief stalls. Garlic, pumpkin, lemons, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, bananas, apples, dates, guavas, melons, flour, eggs, chicken, gram flour, and chickpeas are being sold at wholesale rates at the stalls. The DC also inspected the sugar sale point, where sugar is being sold at 130 rupees per kilogram. He met with consumers and inquired about the quality of food items and their sale at fixed prices. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Deputy Director of Industries, EADA Agriculture Marketing, and the Secretary of the Market Committee were also present.

Later, Farhan Farooq inspected greenbelts in various areas of the city, including Central Jail Road near Diwanwali Pali and Railway Road. He assessed the planting of grass and plants in the green belts. The Deputy Commissioner instructed that special attention be given to the care and irrigation of grass and plants. He emphasized ensuring better cleanliness arrangements around the greenbelts. The Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City and the Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority were present.

