DC Visits Ramzan Stalls
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq inspected Ramzan relief stalls set up in the model market.
He reviewed the sale of food items at fixed prices and the supply chain at the Ramzan relief stalls. Garlic, pumpkin, lemons, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, bananas, apples, dates, guavas, melons, flour, eggs, chicken, gram flour, and chickpeas are being sold at wholesale rates at the stalls. The DC also inspected the sugar sale point, where sugar is being sold at 130 rupees per kilogram. He met with consumers and inquired about the quality of food items and their sale at fixed prices. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Deputy Director of Industries, EADA Agriculture Marketing, and the Secretary of the Market Committee were also present.
Later, Farhan Farooq inspected greenbelts in various areas of the city, including Central Jail Road near Diwanwali Pali and Railway Road. He assessed the planting of grass and plants in the green belts. The Deputy Commissioner instructed that special attention be given to the care and irrigation of grass and plants. He emphasized ensuring better cleanliness arrangements around the greenbelts. The Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City and the Director General of the Parks and Horticulture Authority were present.
Recent Stories
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram
Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal
Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..
Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Paid surprise visit to Govt Boys Primary School6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramzan stalls6 minutes ago
-
Romanian embassy, PNCA collaborate to bring opera singing courses to Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
DC Chiniot visits Model Bazaar/Ramadan Bazaar6 minutes ago
-
Modern IT park to be established in Multan soon: MNA6 minutes ago
-
Wildlife officer stresses collective responsibility for wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Day6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders improved healthcare in FIC6 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews work on Ring Road project6 minutes ago
-
Tribesmen construct Barani Dam on self-help basis6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Ramazan bazaar6 minutes ago
-
Cracks down against Profiteers, 07 traders fined16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 7 outlaws16 minutes ago