DC visits Ravi Town, reviews urban management measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza conducted a thorough field visit to Ravi Town on Tuesday,

assessing cleanliness efforts, anti-encroachment measures, and various urban management initiatives.

Personally overseeing operations, the DC focused on improving cleanliness, removing encroachments,

regulating vending carts, ensuring the integrity of manhole covers, and addressing the relocation of informal settlements and livestock.

The DC inspected various areas, including Phoolon Wala Chowk, Nain Sukh, and GT Road Shahdara, issuing immediate directives for improvements.

Acknowledging the recent rainfall, he directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to remain on high alert, ensuring the prompt drainage of standing water and enhancing the cleanliness of streets, footpaths, greenbelts, and neighborhoods.

The district administration's strengthened commitment to the 'Clean Mission' initiative, aimed at enhancing urban management across Lahore, he said.

During the inspection of the GT Road Shahdara service lane, the DC instructed the organization of model vending carts, with AC Ravi Town Tariq Shabbir ordering the installation of tuff tiles to maintain hygiene standards. Reaffirming the administration's firm stance against illegal structures, the DC announced plans for major operations to eliminate encroachments in Ravi Town, noting the positive effects these efforts would have on both the city’s aesthetics and traffic flow.

The visit was attended by Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Ravi Tariq Shabbir, and other relevant officials.