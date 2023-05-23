UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Rawal Park To Review Beautification Work

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DC visits Rawal Park to review beautification work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi here on Tuesday visited Rawal Park and reviewed the beautification work.

Director Admin & Finance, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

Director Admin and Finance briefed the DC on the ongoing development works of the authority.

During the visit, the DC appreciated the performance of PHA and issued instructions to accelerate the beautification work.

Meanwhile, a PHA spokesman informed that the authority on the directives of the Director General was utilizing all available resources to provide the citizens a clean and green environment.

The beautification work in different parks and roads was being completed swiftly, she said and informed that the DG had directed the officers to further uplift green belts of different roads and their medians.

The DG had directed the officers to accelerate the pace of work to complete the ongoing projects within the shortest possible time frame.

The spokesperson said, 'We are making all-out efforts for the beautification of Rawalpindi and Murree.'Under the project, the beautification of entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured, she added.

