Open Menu

DC Visits Rawat VICS Center

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DC visits Rawat VICS Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) District Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Tuesday visited Rawat, Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) Centre and inspected working of the center.

The DC also inspected vehicle inspection process to prevent smog. Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, (RTA) Rashid Ali gave a detailed briefing to the DC.

The DC directed the authorities concerned that inspection of the vehicles causing smog should be done on priority basis.

The crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles should be launched, he ordered.

Hassan Waqar urged the citizens not to burn garbage and crop residues to protect the city from air pollution.

DC was informed that since July 1, over 18,000 vehicles have been inspected and since Nov 1, more than 125 smoke emitting vehicles were impounded.

RTO said that 300 vehicles were inspected on Monday.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle RTA Rashid Rawalpindi July From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

41 minutes ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

43 minutes ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

2 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

3 hours ago
 SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, a ..

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

15 hours ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

15 hours ago
 Woman injured in Okara firing

Woman injured in Okara firing

15 hours ago
 Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: IS ..

Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan