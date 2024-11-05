DC visits Rawat VICS Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) District Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Tuesday visited Rawat, Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) Centre and inspected working of the center.

The DC also inspected vehicle inspection process to prevent smog. Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, (RTA) Rashid Ali gave a detailed briefing to the DC.

The DC directed the authorities concerned that inspection of the vehicles causing smog should be done on priority basis.

The crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles should be launched, he ordered.

Hassan Waqar urged the citizens not to burn garbage and crop residues to protect the city from air pollution.

DC was informed that since July 1, over 18,000 vehicles have been inspected and since Nov 1, more than 125 smoke emitting vehicles were impounded.

RTO said that 300 vehicles were inspected on Monday.