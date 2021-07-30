UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits RD-531 Of Main Canal Near Qazi Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

DC visits RD-531 of main canal near Qazi Ahmed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Dadan Khan Lashari and XEN Irrigation Dad Division Khalid Jan Baloch here on Friday visited RD-531 of main Rohri Canal near Qazi Ahmed town and inspected the seepage site at embankment.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner instructed relevant officials for immediate plugging of seepage and post staff to keep a vigil on the site to avert any loss.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner, XEN Irrigation Dad Division Khalid Jan Baloch said that work was in progress to plug and repair the seepage site for which required material had been supplied. He said that all arrangements were made and there was no issue of danger.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Progress SITE Rohri Post All

Recent Stories

Cane millers facing destructive propaganda: Mian Z ..

1 minute ago

6 minutes ago

Russia adds 23,564 COVID-19 infections

15 minutes ago

Three arrested for running illegal LPG, petrol age ..

15 minutes ago

China nuclear reactor shut down for 'maintenance': ..

17 minutes ago

Domestic, international flights suspended at Nanji ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.