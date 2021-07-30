DC visits RD-531 of main canal near Qazi Ahmed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Dadan Khan Lashari and XEN Irrigation Dad Division Khalid Jan Baloch here on Friday visited RD-531 of main Rohri Canal near Qazi Ahmed town and inspected the seepage site at embankment.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner instructed relevant officials for immediate plugging of seepage and post staff to keep a vigil on the site to avert any loss.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner, XEN Irrigation Dad Division Khalid Jan Baloch said that work was in progress to plug and repair the seepage site for which required material had been supplied. He said that all arrangements were made and there was no issue of danger.