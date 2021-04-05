UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Reconstructed Sahulat Bazaar

Mon 05th April 2021

DC visits reconstructed Sahulat bazaar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzafar Khan Sial Monday visited the reconstructed Sahulat Bazaar here and inspected the quality of construction work.

He directed timely completion of the bazaar.

Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the Sahulat Bazaar is being constructed with a cost of Rs 90 million and will have 164 shops, Masjid, parking lots, public toilets, play area for kids and canteen.

The Sahulat Bazaar will become operational before Ramzan. It is pertinent to mention here that the bazaar had caught fire in December 2018 in which more than 200 shops were gutted. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had visited the site and ordered the reconstruction of the bazaar.

More Stories From Pakistan

