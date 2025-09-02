Open Menu

DC Visits Relief Camps For Improved Monitoring Of Flood Situation

September 02, 2025

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq has stepped up monitoring efforts in flood-affected areas across the district, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to the safety and welfare of all residents impacted by the ongoing crisis.

In a series of visits to critical locations, including Government Elementary School Haji Ghulam Kuliar Sama Satta, Basti Daya Markaz Mangwani, and the Flood Relief Camp at Jhok Shera, Dr. Farhan reviewed on-ground relief operations and interacted with displaced families. A total of 27 flood relief camps have been established throughout the district to ensure swift relocation and assistance for flood victims.

All government agencies have been mobilized, with the district administration deploying every available resource to manage the emergency. In light of the risk of levee breaches, residents in vulnerable areas have been urged to evacuate to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

So far, 42,000 people and 25,000 livestock have been successfully evacuated through coordinated rescue operations. The floods have affected 60 villages, with two completely submerged and fifty-eight partially damaged. To provide healthcare support, 26 mobile health units are actively operating, along with a field hospital set up in Jhangra Sharqi.

Simultaneously, veterinary teams are conducting emergency livestock vaccinations, and 1,000 kilograms of animal feed have been distributed to support affected farmers.

In the education sector, 82 public and private schools in flood-hit areas have been temporarily closed. However, displaced students and teachers from public institutions have been relocated to safer schools where academic activities continue uninterrupted. Relief camps are also utilizing school buildings for temporary shelter, converting classrooms and verandas into residential spaces for affected families.

During his visit, Dr. Farhan Farooq personally shared a meal with flood victims at the Haji Ghulam Kuliar Sama Satta relief camp, underscoring the administration's hands-on approach and commitment to serving the community. He emphasized that the district government stands by its citizens and will continue to provide comprehensive support until the situation stabilizes.

Encouragingly, there have been no reported fatalities or livestock losses in the district so far, reflecting the effectiveness of the ongoing relief and evacuation operations.

