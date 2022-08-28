UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Relief Camps In Nawab Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

DC visits relief camps in Nawab Shah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar visited different relief camp set up at different places of District Shaheed Benazirabad and collected information from rain affected people.

DC distributed ration among the rain affected people and said that provision of relief is top priority of the government.

He said that district and taluka administrations were providing all possible facilities to rain-hit people.

DC said that tents, mosquito nets and ration supplied by Sindh Government were being distributed among rain affected people on merit basis.

He said that rain water accumulated in Nawabshah and other parts of the district was being drained out on emergency basis and normal life and business activities would soon be restored.

Officials of Pakistan Army, Mukhtarkar Akram Kumbhar and other officials were present on the occasion.

