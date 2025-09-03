DC Visits Rescue 1122 Relief Center In Sama
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi visited the Rescue 1122 relief center
established in Sama.
She met with rescue staffers who had shifted more than 250 people from riverine areas
to safe places by boats a day before the flood.
According to a district administration spokesperson, the deputy commissioner appreciated the
timely efforts, dedication, and commitment of Rescue 1122 staff in ensuring the safety
of the affected families.
Recent Stories
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Internship programs vital to bridging academia,industry gap: PFC35 seconds ago
-
DC visits Rescue 1122 relief center in Sama37 seconds ago
-
Minister visits flood relief camp, distributes aid to affected families38 seconds ago
-
Ceremony held on getting ISO certificate21 minutes ago
-
Power thieves caught21 minutes ago
-
Action directed against sale of unhealthy meat, milk21 minutes ago
-
Facilities at Dera’s Rescue 1122 stations reviewed31 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns attack on FC Headquarters in Bannu31 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of senior photojournalist Jahangir Chaudhry's brother41 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally41 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses grief over flood devastation, lauds flood relief initiatives of Punjab CM51 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews performance of senior officers, sets security priorities1 hour ago