DC visits Rescue 1122 relief center in Sama

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi visited the Rescue 1122 relief center

established in Sama.

She met with rescue staffers who had shifted more than 250 people from riverine areas

to safe places by boats a day before the flood.

According to a district administration spokesperson, the deputy commissioner appreciated the

timely efforts, dedication, and commitment of Rescue 1122 staff in ensuring the safety

of the affected families.