DC Visits Residence Of Martyred Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The district administration paid rich tribute to ‘Heroes of the Nation’ who had sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country and the nation on ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ observed here on Friday.
In the reference, the Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited the house of martyred Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat at Chak No. 3-JB and met his family. He prayed for the departed soul.
He also went to the grave of martyred Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat and laid a floral wreath on behalf of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Separately, Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala visited the houses of Commando Abdul Rehman Shaheed at Chak No. 540-JB, Sarwana and Shaheed Shahid Bashir at Chak No. 420-JB.
He also met the families of both the martyrs and laid wreaths on their graves.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioners City and Sadar went to the residences of Shaheed Havaldar Naveed Ahmed at Chak No 7-JB and met the family of the national hero and laid a wreath on his grave.
