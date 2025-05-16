Open Menu

DC Visits Residence Of Martyred Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM

DC visits residence of martyred Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The district administration paid rich tribute to ‘Heroes of the Nation’ who had sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country and the nation on ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ observed here on Friday.

In the reference, the Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited the house of martyred Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat at Chak No. 3-JB and met his family. He prayed for the departed soul.

He also went to the grave of martyred Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat and laid a floral wreath on behalf of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Separately, Assistant Commissioner Tandlianwala visited the houses of Commando Abdul Rehman Shaheed at Chak No. 540-JB, Sarwana and Shaheed Shahid Bashir at Chak No. 420-JB.

He also met the families of both the martyrs and laid wreaths on their graves.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioners City and Sadar went to the residences of Shaheed Havaldar Naveed Ahmed at Chak No 7-JB and met the family of the national hero and laid a wreath on his grave.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

4 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

4 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

18 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

18 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

18 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

18 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

18 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

18 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan