UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Revenue Centre Tarlai, Reviews Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

DC visits revenue centre Tarlai, reviews arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday visited revenue centre Tarlai and reviewed arrangements.

He interacted with the visitors and listened their problems. He also checked daily record of visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the deputed staff to ensure presence at the office for at least two hours other than field work to facilitate the masses.

"We are public servants and it is our duty to serve them in a best way. No laxity will be tolerated in that regard," the DC remarked.

He asked the visitors to feel free and lodge complaints against officers involved in malpractices to initiate disciplinary action against them.

