DC Visits, Reviews Ongoing Immunization Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited Ghulam Rasool Shah Dispensary and Mohammadi Town to review the ongoing immunization campaign in the district.
While giving instructions to the health officer, he said that all the children should be immunized under the set target with special attention to the work of the ongoing immunization campaign in the district so that Children can be protected from various diseases.
The Deputy Commissioner appealed to all the parents and said that during the ongoing immunization campaign in the district, they must get their children vaccinated from the nearby health centers so that they can be protected from diseases.
On the occasion District Health Officer Dr.
Asadullah Dahri informed the Deputy Commissioner about the ongoing immunization campaign in the district.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon visited Benazir Public School Nawabshah and inspected the building under construction.
Expressing anger at the bad situation, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the school administration to improve the educational activities in the school while also improving the cleanliness situation in the school.
On the special instructions of Ezra Fazal Pechuho, hepatitis screening and preventive vaccination has been started in all the educational institutions of the district. School principal Abdul Malik Lakhmeer was also present on the occasion.
