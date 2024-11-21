Open Menu

DC Visits, Reviews Ongoing Immunization Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 12:50 PM

DC visits, reviews ongoing immunization campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon visited Ghulam Rasool Shah Dispensary and Mohammadi Town to review the ongoing immunization campaign in the district.

While giving instructions to the health officer, he said that all the children should be immunized under the set target with special attention to the work of the ongoing immunization campaign in the district so that Children can be protected from various diseases.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to all the parents and said that during the ongoing immunization campaign in the district, they must get their children vaccinated from the nearby health centers so that they can be protected from diseases.

On the occasion District Health Officer Dr.

Asadullah Dahri informed the Deputy Commissioner about the ongoing immunization campaign in the district.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon visited Benazir Public School Nawabshah and inspected the building under construction.

Expressing anger at the bad situation, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the school administration to improve the educational activities in the school while also improving the cleanliness situation in the school.

On the special instructions of Ezra Fazal Pechuho, hepatitis screening and preventive vaccination has been started in all the educational institutions of the district. School principal Abdul Malik Lakhmeer was also present on the occasion.

APP/rzq/mwq

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah All From

Recent Stories

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

4 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

13 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

13 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

13 hours ago
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

14 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

13 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

13 hours ago
 'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

13 hours ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

13 hours ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan