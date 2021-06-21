UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits RHC Ahmednagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:00 PM

DC visits RHC Ahmednagar

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Masood Noman Monday paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Centre (RHC), Ahmednagar and visited various departments to review the medical facilities provided to the patients.

He checked the cleanliness and attendance of the doctors and staff.

The DC examine the records of the emergency ward, availability of medicines in the drug store and the medicine provided to the patients.

He said that best medical services should be provided to the patients so that the patients would be satisfied with the performance of the health centre in terms of medical treatment.

Related Topics

Visit Ahmednagar Best

Recent Stories

Has Armeena Khan started driving Rikshaw?

2 minutes ago

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

13 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

26 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

40 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

43 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.