DC visits RHC Ahmednagar

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Masood Noman Monday paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Centre (RHC), Ahmednagar and visited various departments to review the medical facilities provided to the patients.

He checked the cleanliness and attendance of the doctors and staff.

The DC examine the records of the emergency ward, availability of medicines in the drug store and the medicine provided to the patients.

He said that best medical services should be provided to the patients so that the patients would be satisfied with the performance of the health centre in terms of medical treatment.