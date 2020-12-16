DC visits RHC Dera Bakha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Centre Dera Bakha, some 20 kilometres away from here on Wednesday.

He inspected the health facilities being provided at the centre.

He visited Emergency Section, Outdoor, Indoor Ward, Operation Theatre, Labour Room, Dental Unit, X-ray Ultrasound section and centre for preventive vaccination.

He also inspected the stock of medicines at the pharmacy of the centre.

Medical Officer Dr Sidra briefed Deputy Commissioner about the working of RHC. DC expressed satisfaction over the attendance of the staff and cleanliness situation at the centre.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth was also present at the occasion.