DC Visits RHC Gumbat, Khushal Garh Check Post
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram on Tuesday visited Rural Health Center (RHC) Tehsil Gumbat where he reviewed attendance of staff, cleanliness condition, pharmacy, wards and other facilities for the patients.
He also directed the authorities to ensure timely provision of better treatment facilities to the patients. He strictly directed staff to ensure their presence in the hospital all the time and improve public services and sanitation conditions.
Later, he visited the Joint Check Post of Khushal Gharh and met with staff. He directed them to keep vigilant eye on smuggling of edibles, unregistered vehicles and unlawful activities.
