DC Visits RHC Lal Sohanra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited the Rural Health Centre

Lal Sohanra and inspected the stock of medicines and reviewed the available treatment

facilities.

During this visit, the Deputy Commissioner also examined the ongoing revamping work

at the rural health centre.

CEO Health, Deputy Director of Development, and the Building

Department officer were also present.

While inspecting the revamping work at the rural health centre, the Deputy Commissioner

directed that the development work should be completed on time and to a high standard.

He emphasized that there should be no compromise on the quality of development work.

He also directed the officials concerned to monitor the development work on-site.

