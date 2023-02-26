DC visits RHC Lal Sohanra, reviews health facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Rural Health Center Lal Sohanra.

While reviewing the treatment of the patients, Deputy Commissioner said better and improved facilities and medicines would be provided to the patients soon.

He reviewed the outdoor department of Lal Sohanra Rural Health Center along with other departments of the hospital.

He checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff. He also monitored the stock of medicines.

He said that doctors and paramedical staff must perform their duties with devotion and responsibility.

Sanitary work was checked as well, DC added, a hygienic environment is crucial for positive and rapid change in patients.