UrduPoint.com

DC Visits RHC Lal Sohanra, Reviews Health Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DC visits RHC Lal Sohanra, reviews health facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Rural Health Center Lal Sohanra.

While reviewing the treatment of the patients, Deputy Commissioner said better and improved facilities and medicines would be provided to the patients soon.

He reviewed the outdoor department of Lal Sohanra Rural Health Center along with other departments of the hospital.

He checked the attendance of doctors and paramedical staff. He also monitored the stock of medicines.

He said that doctors and paramedical staff must perform their duties with devotion and responsibility.

Sanitary work was checked as well, DC added, a hygienic environment is crucial for positive and rapid change in patients.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emirati’ initiative to provide ..

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

24 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

1 hour ago
 SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.