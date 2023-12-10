DC visits RHC Makkoana

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited Rural Health Centre (RHC) Makkoana and directed its management to improve treatment facilities on Sunday.

He checked cleanliness conditions and directed the centre in-charge to ensure functioning of entire machinery in addition to availability of medicines to patients.

He said that rural health centres and basic health units were playing a pivotal role in provision of quality health facilities in addition to lessening burden of major hospitals of the city.

Therefore, the entire medical and paramedical staff of these centers and units should perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly so that maximum treatment facilities could be provided to the ailing humanity.

He said that surprise inspection of rural health centers and basic health units had been initiated as the government was sincere and committed to improve health facilities. Therefore, the entire medical and paramedical staff should remain vigilant for performing their duties as no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.