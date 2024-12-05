DC visits RHC, Qila Didar Singh

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Thursday visited Rural Health Center (RHC), Qila Didar Singh to review facilities which are being provided to the patients .

He inspected the cleanliness, attendances of staff and stock of medicines in the center.

The DC directed the MS to take effective steps to facilitate the patients in the center fully.

The deputy commissioner visited the center under Punjab Chief Minister’s Good Governance initiative.

