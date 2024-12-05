Open Menu

DC Visits RHC, Qila Didar Singh

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

DC visits RHC, Qila Didar Singh

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Thursday visited Rural Health Center (RHC), Qila Didar Singh to review facilities which are being provided to the patients .

He inspected the cleanliness, attendances of staff and stock of medicines in the center.

The DC directed the MS to take effective steps to facilitate the patients in the center fully.

The deputy commissioner visited the center under Punjab Chief Minister’s Good Governance initiative.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Gujranwala

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

14 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

14 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

14 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

14 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

14 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

14 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

14 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan