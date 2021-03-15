UrduPoint.com
DC Visits RHCs, Checks Provision Of Medical Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the Rural Health Centers (RHCs) on Monday to check administrative matters and provision of medical facilities to people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited the Rural Health Centers (RHCs) on Monday to check administrative matters and provision of medical facilities to people.

He went to RHC Mamonkanjan and Mureedwala and expressed dismay over absence of various staffers without information. He also directed the health officer to take action against absentees and submit its report to him as early as possible.

He inspected working condition of medical machinery, cleanliness and other available facilities. He also checked implementation of anti-corona SOPs in the centers.

The DC also went to the medicine stores of these centers and checked record of drugs availability and its distribution to the patients. He said that medicines should be provided only to entitled patients in a transparent manner. He said that quality treatment facilities should be provided to the patients coming to the health centers so that they could not have any need to go to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) or other major hospitals.

He asked the in-charges to hold the staff accountable for their negligence. Process of sudden checking will continue and no negligence or mismanagement will be tolerated, he warned.

