DC visits RIU COVID-19 centre to inspect facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwar Ul Haq on Thursday visited Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) Corona Management Centre and inspected the facilities being provided to the patients.

He interacted with the patients admitted at the centre and prayed for their early recovery.

Anwar directed the officials to provide maximum possible facilities to COVID-19 suspects and patients reaching hospitals as Punjab government was committed to fight and defeat the killing disease.

The DC also asked the administration of the hospital to ensure the provision of balanced diet to the virus patients.

He urged the people to follow standard operating procedures regarding coronavirus including maintaining social distancing, use of masks and washing hands with sanitizer, adding "Government alone can not eliminate any pandemic without the cooperation of masses".

Anwar lauded the role of doctors nurses and para medical staff in tackling this deadly disease.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Prof Dr Muhammad Umer and former MS RIU Dr Khalid Randhawa also accompanied the DC during his visit.