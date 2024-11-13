DC visits Road Master bus terminal to inspect smoke-emitting vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Wednesday visited Road Master bus terminal at Pirwadhai Mor and inspected the smoke-emitting freight vehicles.

The DC during the inspection ordered to issue challan slips and impound smoke-emitting cargo vehicles.

He said that the crackdown against smoke-emitting vehicles continues and strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Hasan Waqar directed the authorities to take strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles to tackle increasing smog in Rawalpindi.

He said that the administration is taking all possible steps to combat worsening smog.

The DC also distributed masks among the drivers present at the Road Master stand.

APP/azh