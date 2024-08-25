DC Visits Routes Of Chehlum Processions
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2024 | 11:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited routes of mourning processions to be taken on Monday to observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain.
He said foolproof security would be provided during religious events across the district. He said that entire machinery of Police Department and local administration had been made fully alert to ensure tight security on the day. He also held a meeting with the organisers of mourning processions and majalis and called upon them to cooperate with the administration and law-enforcing departments.
The DC also checked cleanliness and sanitary condition on the routes of mourning processions as well as Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Muhammad Zubair Wattoo briefed the DC about routes of the mourning processions with the help of maps and charts.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil and others were also present.
