DC Visits Routes Of Chehlum Processions

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir visited the routes of mourning processions on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and checked security and other arrangements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir visited the routes of mourning processions on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and checked security and other arrangements.

He went to Markazi Imam Bargah, Duglous Pura Road, Bhowana Bazaar, Amin Pur Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, etc. and directed the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to ensure cleanliness and sanitary condition up to the mark.

He said that sanitary workers should remain alert in the field till the culmination of mourning processions and Chehlum majalis and ensure rapid cleanliness in the city area.

He also directed the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation to remain active in the field and monitor all kinds of security and other arrangements.

Later, the DC also visited District Control Room and checked functioning of security cameras installed in the routes of mourning processions and Chehlum majalis.

He directed the staff of control room to keep vigil eye on the movement of suspects by ensuring thorough monitoring of CCTV cameras till culmination of entire Chehlum activities in a peaceful manner.

