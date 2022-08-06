DC visits routes of mourning processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha visited the routes of mourning processions on Saturday and checked security arrangements

Accompanied by DIG Operations, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), he visited Mochi Gate, Nisar Haveli and Gamay Shah, areas and met with organisers of mourning processions. He asked them about the administrative and security arrangements made for the processions, who expressed their satisfaction over security and other arrangements.

The DC appealed to the organisers to remain vigilant and also deploy their voluntary security guards so that no unauthorised person could join the mourning procession and enter the majalis area.

The DC also checked Rescue 1122, medical services and other services near imambargahs and said that continuous monitoring of security arrangements and administrative matters would be carried out. He said that the government was using all resources to maintain law and order during Muharram and in this regard, law-enforcement agencies had been mobilised.

He also inspected a medical camp, established at Shadman, and checked availability of necessary medicines there.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf and others were also present.