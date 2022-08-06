UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Routes Of Mourning Processions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2022 | 08:08 PM

DC visits routes of mourning processions

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha visited the routes of mourning processions on Saturday and checked security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha visited the routes of mourning processions on Saturday and checked security arrangements.

Accompanied by DIG Operations, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), he visited Mochi Gate, Nisar Haveli and Gamay Shah, areas and met with organisers of mourning processions. He asked them about the administrative and security arrangements made for the processions, who expressed their satisfaction over security and other arrangements.

The DC appealed to the organisers to remain vigilant and also deploy their voluntary security guards so that no unauthorised person could join the mourning procession and enter the majalis area.

The DC also checked Rescue 1122, medical services and other services near imambargahs and said that continuous monitoring of security arrangements and administrative matters would be carried out. He said that the government was using all resources to maintain law and order during Muharram and in this regard, law-enforcement agencies had been mobilised.

He also inspected a medical camp, established at Shadman, and checked availability of necessary medicines there.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf and others were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Law And Order Rescue 1122 All Government Muharram

Recent Stories

River Indus continues to flow in medium, low flood ..

River Indus continues to flow in medium, low flood: FFC

2 minutes ago
 PNS TAIMUR visits Malaysia, participates bilateral ..

PNS TAIMUR visits Malaysia, participates bilateral naval drill

2 minutes ago
 EMLAAK; Country's first digital Market Place of Mu ..

EMLAAK; Country's first digital Market Place of Mutual Fund launched : SECP Chai ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister orders depts to remain alert to dea ..

Chief Minister orders depts to remain alert to deal with rains emergency

2 minutes ago
 ETEA bans 1,088 candidates cheating in various tes ..

ETEA bans 1,088 candidates cheating in various tests held from Mar 2021 to Apr 2 ..

10 minutes ago
 Hanan's last-minute goal helps Pakistan earn 7th s ..

Hanan's last-minute goal helps Pakistan earn 7th spot

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.