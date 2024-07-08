DC Visits Routes Of Mourning Processions
Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited routes of mourning processions in Tehsil Tandlianwala on Monday and directed to improve security arrangements
He also held a meeting with administration and police officers in Tandlianwala and took briefing about Muharram arrangements.
He directed to ensure availability of drinking water in shape of 'Sabeel' in the routes of mourning processions and said that the control room would monitor all types of arrangements actively and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard at all.
He directed to restore sewerage system in the area and said that procession routes should be cleared well before time to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, MPA Jaffar Ali Hocha, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Safa Abid and others were also present on the occasion.
