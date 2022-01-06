DC visits rural areas to check vaccination teams

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Thursday paid visits to different rural areas in Katcha Khoh to check vaccination teams and talked to the people to advocate vaccination against novel coronavirus

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Thursday paid visits to different rural areas in Katcha Khoh to check vaccination teams and talked to the people to advocate vaccination against novel coronavirus.

DC checked vaccination teams at Hussaini Chowk, Katcha Khoh, and other areas where he advised vaccinators to reach every unvaccinated individual and cover maximum population to raise immunity level enough stronger to counter the ongoing fifth wave of novel coronavirus.

DC inspected vaccination of passengers at bus stand and advised students to get themselves and their relatives vaccinated against the virus with two dozes.

CEO Health Dr. Abdul Majeed and other officials accompanied him on the occasion.