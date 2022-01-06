UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Rural Areas To Check Vaccination Teams

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 09:02 PM

DC visits rural areas to check vaccination teams

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Thursday paid visits to different rural areas in Katcha Khoh to check vaccination teams and talked to the people to advocate vaccination against novel coronavirus

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Thursday paid visits to different rural areas in Katcha Khoh to check vaccination teams and talked to the people to advocate vaccination against novel coronavirus.

DC checked vaccination teams at Hussaini Chowk, Katcha Khoh, and other areas where he advised vaccinators to reach every unvaccinated individual and cover maximum population to raise immunity level enough stronger to counter the ongoing fifth wave of novel coronavirus.

DC inspected vaccination of passengers at bus stand and advised students to get themselves and their relatives vaccinated against the virus with two dozes.

CEO Health Dr. Abdul Majeed and other officials accompanied him on the occasion.

Related Topics

Immunity Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

27 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawa ..

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawad Hassan Fawad till 24th

2 minutes ago
 Shock in Kazakhstan after sleepy nation erupts int ..

Shock in Kazakhstan after sleepy nation erupts into violence

2 minutes ago
 Athletes asked to join trials on Jan 8 for 73rd Pu ..

Athletes asked to join trials on Jan 8 for 73rd Punjab games 2022

2 minutes ago
 PHE, HUD to start expansion of roads project

PHE, HUD to start expansion of roads project

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 6 Jan 2022

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market 6 Jan 2022

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.