UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:13 PM

DC visits Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif, some 80 kilometres from here on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif, some 80 kilometres from here on Friday.

He inspected health facilities being provided at the centre and directed Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Naeem Sadiq Cheema to ensure timely completion of Dialysis Unit and installation of dialysis machines within 15 days.

He also announced up-gradation of Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif. Later, Deputy Commissioner visited ongoing development projects of Uch Sharif.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Ahmadpur East From

Recent Stories

Dr.Sania visits Panahgah to check facilities

1 second ago

Indian Army troops deliberately target UNMOs along ..

7 seconds ago

Ex-governor of Mexican state murdered in bathroom

3 minutes ago

Bulgaria expels another Russian diplomat for spyin ..

3 minutes ago

Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship ..

3 minutes ago

Written test for Para Medical Training Course at L ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.