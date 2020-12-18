DC visits Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif, some 80 kilometres from here on Friday

He inspected health facilities being provided at the centre and directed Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Naeem Sadiq Cheema to ensure timely completion of Dialysis Unit and installation of dialysis machines within 15 days.

He also announced up-gradation of Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif. Later, Deputy Commissioner visited ongoing development projects of Uch Sharif.