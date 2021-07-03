UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Rural Land Record Center

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

DC visits rural land record center

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi visited rural land record center of Mohsinwall here on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner reached the rural land record center to check service delivery at the center. He checked record, attendance of staff and process of issuing of land transfer certificate.

He also asked citizens about service delivery and behavior of the staff at the center.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that land record centers have been established at rural areas to facilitate masses regarding revenue matters at their door step. He directed officers concerned to bring more improvement in service delivery. He also asked officers for alternative source of electricity at the centre.

