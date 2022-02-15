DC visits Rural Revenue & Record Center Taxila

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited Rural Revenue and 'Arazi' Record Center Taxila and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq on Tuesday visited Rural Revenue and 'Arazi' Record Center Taxila and reviewed the facilities being provided to the public.

While interacting with the people, the DC inquired about the quality of the services.

The Rural Revenue Centers were gift of the present government for the people of the rural areas and the centers had considerably curtailed the complaints of the people regarding revenue department, he added.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to provide washroom and clean drinking water facilities for the visitors.

All-out efforts should also be made to facilitate the people and the complaints must be addressed within shortest possible time through one-window operation of the record center, he added.

Farooq said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against corrupt staff members.

Unnecessary delay in solving people's problems would not be tolerated, he added.