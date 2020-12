DC visits rushing units of Krana Hills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Thursday visited crushing units of Krana Hills and reviewed safety measures taken by laborers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo, Deputy Director Minerals Rashid Ali, Inspector Mines Faisal Raza and President Stone Supplier's Association Rana Arshad khan were also present.

The DC also reviewed facilities provided to laborers during his visit to Mines Labor Welfare HospitalChak No. 119 SB besides visiting Mines Labour Welfare Girl's High school.

On this occasion, officials of the Minerals and Environment gave a detailed briefing.