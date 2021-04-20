UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits 'Sabzi Mandi'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:28 PM

DC visits 'Sabzi Mandi'

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited 'Sabzi Mandi' at Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Tuesday and monitored auction process of different fruits and vegetables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited 'Sabzi Mandi' at Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Tuesday and monitored auction process of different fruits and vegetables.

He directed the market committee to monitor the auction procession regularly to control prices of commodities.

He also checked availability and quality of lemon, tomatoes and other items in addition to examining implementation of anti-corona SOPs.

He suggested to beef up security for the safety of buyers and sellers.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Usman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Agriculture Muhammad Ali Market Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

59 seconds ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

31 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

46 minutes ago

Turkey's Ruling Party to Propose Turkey-Egypt Parl ..

2 seconds ago

3 kg drugs recovered during raid

3 minutes ago

'No Margin' Left in Maintaining US Nuclear Deterre ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.