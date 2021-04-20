DC visits 'Sabzi Mandi'

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited 'Sabzi Mandi' at Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Tuesday and monitored auction process of different fruits and vegetables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has visited 'Sabzi Mandi' at Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Tuesday and monitored auction process of different fruits and vegetables.

He directed the market committee to monitor the auction procession regularly to control prices of commodities.

He also checked availability and quality of lemon, tomatoes and other items in addition to examining implementation of anti-corona SOPs.

He suggested to beef up security for the safety of buyers and sellers.

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Extra Assistant Director Agriculture Muhammad Usman and other officers were also present on the occasion.