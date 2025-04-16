DC Visits Sabzi Mandi To Inspect Cleanliness
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited the Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) here on Wednesday to monitor cleanliness arrangements in the city.
He reviewed the sanitation arrangements.
Chief Executive Officer of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) Muhammad Naeem Akhtar accompanied him. The DC said that BWMC should ensure the best possible cleanliness arrangements in the vegetable market daily. He also said that the commission agents present in the vegetable market should fully cooperate with BWMC in regards to cleanliness.
