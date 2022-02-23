DC visits 'Sabzi Mandi' to monitor auction process

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq along with DC Islamabad on Wednesday visited 'Sabzi Mandi' and monitored the auction process of fruits and vegetables.

A meeting was also held with the main dealers and it was decided that a single rate list would be issued for twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The wholesalers and main dealers also agreed to set up stalls in 'Ramzan Bazaars' and supply fruits and vegetables to the citizens without profit.

The DC informed that the administration on the directives of the government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

He directed the authorities concerned to monitor the auction process regularly to control prices of the commodities.

He also checked availability and quality of fruits and vegetables.