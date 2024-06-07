DC visits sacrificial animals sale point

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Friday inspected the sacrificial animal sale point established near the Shishamia Canal at Airport Road in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

He checked the livestock and other counters established by different institutions at the sale point. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azar Javed and other relevant officers were present with him on this occasion.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the sewage system restoration work in Model Town B. Municipal Corporation officers and relevant staff were present on this occasion.