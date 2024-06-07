DC Visits Sacrificial Animals Sale Point
Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa here on Friday inspected the sacrificial animal sale point established near the Shishamia Canal at Airport Road in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.
He checked the livestock and other counters established by different institutions at the sale point. Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azar Javed and other relevant officers were present with him on this occasion.
Later, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the sewage system restoration work in Model Town B. Municipal Corporation officers and relevant staff were present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court
PM to spend busy day in Beijing today
Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer
CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar
Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine
Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor kid drowns into pond while hunting fish4 minutes ago
-
ADC Attock urges public to follow dengue prevention guidelines4 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness arrangements for Eidul Azha reviewed4 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle drugs foiled; three held4 minutes ago
-
Haveli Maharaja Ranjeet Singh conservation project launched4 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress of development schemes4 minutes ago
-
Majority Indians rejected Narendra Modi, BJP in elections: Sherpao5 minutes ago
-
Security guard shoots teen in North Karachi5 minutes ago
-
Pesticides worth Rs 2.4m seized from illegal store15 minutes ago
-
CEO WSSC Abbottabad cancels Eid-ul-Adza vacations to ensure cleanliness15 minutes ago
-
Ministry plans outdoor gyms in capitals’ model schools, colleges15 minutes ago
-
KPT hosts session on "Strategic Significance of Pakistan, Challenges, and the Way Forward"15 minutes ago