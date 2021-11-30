DC visits Sadiq Dan High School, orders timely completion of science lab

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday visited Government Sadiq Dan High School here and reviewed the matters related to teaching and learning at the school

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday visited Government Sadiq Dan High School here and reviewed the matters related to teaching and learning at the school.

Chief Executive Officer education Zahoor Ahmed Chauhan, Principal Muhammad Sajid, SDO Builder Hamid Bukhari and former President Press Club Naseer Ahmed Nasir were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner inspected various sections of the school. He said the renovation work of the science laboratory of the school should be completed soon.

He said the steps should be taken to repair and renovate the school building which was a part of the rich historical heritage of Bahawalpur State.