DC Visits Safe Life Thalassemia Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan on Wednesday visited
Safe Life Thalassemia Center and met with children.
He also took a detailed review of various departments
of the center and cut a cake with the children and
gave them gifts.
Director Safe Life Thalassemia Center Dr Tanveer Sulheri and others
were also present.
Talking to the media, the deputy commissioner said the May 8 was observed as
World Thalassemia Day in the world.
The deputy commissioner also distributed shields among the members performing
welfare services in the institution to secure lives of children suffering from Thalassemia.
