DC visits Safe Life Thalassemia Center

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan on Wednesday visited

Safe Life Thalassemia Center and met with children.

He also took a detailed review of various departments

of the center and cut a cake with the children and

gave them gifts.

Director Safe Life Thalassemia Center Dr Tanveer Sulheri and others

were also present.

Talking to the media, the deputy commissioner said the May 8 was observed as

World Thalassemia Day in the world.

The deputy commissioner also distributed shields among the members performing

welfare services in the institution to secure lives of children suffering from Thalassemia.