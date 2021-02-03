UrduPoint.com
DC Visits Sahiwal Art Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

DC visits Sahiwal art council

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir on Wednesday said that arts play an important role in promoting tolerance in the society.

He said this while reviewing the ongoing development project in the Art Council here.

He said that Sahiwal Arts Council was playing an important role in the promotion of arts and culture and the district administration would continue to provide all possible facilities to arts council for further promotion of local culture.

Director Arts Council Dr Syed Riaz Hamdani gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing development work in Arts Council and said that the project costing Rs 80 million which include air-conditioning of Jinnah Hall, modern sound system and 800 new seats.

The arts Council's art gallery is being renovated, the parking area being expanded and the roofs were being replaced, he added.

The DC directed that the construction work should be completed within the current financial year so that cultural activities could be resumed as soon as possible.

