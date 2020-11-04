DC visits Sahulat Bazaar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed Lashari on Wednesday visited Sahulat Bazaar near Jinnah Stadium here.

He checked prices and quality of the fruits, vegetables and daily used commodities.

On this occasion, he said that four Sahulat bazaars had been set up to ensure supply of essential commodities to people at fixed and discounted rates.

The DC directed officials that essential commodities should be available to consumers at fixed government rates.

Later, the DC also reviewed sanitation situation in different areas of the city and issued instructions.