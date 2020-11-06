DC visits Sahulat Bazaar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali visited Sahulat Bazaar at Riaz Shahid Chowk here on Friday.

He checked the availability and quality of fruits and vegetables, sugar and flour on the stalls.

He urged checking the quality of fruits and vegetables including potatoes, tomatoes, ginger and other vegetables.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the presence of substandard potatoes at a stall and urged the in-charge that no compromise will be made on quality.

He said that there should be no shortage of essential items in making the Sahulat bazars in line with the public expectations and the in-charges should be present till the closure of the bazaars besides keeping an eye on availability and quality of items.

The DC said that the in-charge concerned would be held responsible if any complaint was received from the Sahulat Bazaar about the sale of substandard items.